Christy Turner, Coppin State Women’s Tennis Player, Named A White House HBCU Scholar

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Christy Turner, a women’s tennis player at Coppin State University, is one of 86 students recognized as a White House HBCU Scholar Tuesday, the Baltimore university announced.

The program recognizes students who excel in academics, in leadership or in civic engagement at a Historically Black College or University.

Applicants had to provide a transcript, resume, essay and letters of recommendation, and last but not least, the application needed the signature of the university president.

“The HBCU Scholars announced today all have demonstrated remarkable dedication to their learning and exemplify the talent that our nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities have nurtured for generations,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The students who hold this honor are committed to creating a more just and equitable society through their civic engagement. They are leaders and change-makers in their communities, and I cannot wait to learn from them as they serve as ambassadors both for the White House Initiative and their institutions of higher education.”

The White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities platforms the scholars and provides them with networking opportunities, such as national and regional events.

A select amount of scholars will be invited to the 2021 HBCU Week National Annual Conference.