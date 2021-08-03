Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC To Require Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Dining, Fitness And Entertainment

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People will soon have to show proof of vaccination for indoor dining, fitness and entertainment in New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the “Key to NYC Pass” on Tuesday. “When you hear those words, I want you to imagine the notion that because someone...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
John Dias
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dine#Nightclub#Fitness And Entertainment#Marklevinenyc#Covid#Cbs2#New York Yankees#Yankee#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Be Banned From Eating Out in These Cities

As the Delta variant continues to spread across the U.S., many restauranteurs have decided they're no longer willing to take the gamble with unvaccinated diners. A slew of bars and restaurants in major cities and suburban areas alike have decided to ban unvaccinated people from eating in their establishments in an effort to keep their employees and patrons safe while trying to quell the spike in cases associated with the Delta variant. On Tuesday, Aug. 3, New York became the first city begin requiring proof of vaccination for people dining at restaurants indoors or going to gyms and performances inside, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. But while New York City may be the first area to ban unvaccinated people from many indoor activities as a whole, pockets of the country have been doing the same.
Pharmaceuticalscbslocal.com

Will There Be A National Vaccine Mandate?

(CBS DFW) — The end of the COVID pandemic seemed to be in sight a couple months ago. Case numbers were falling. People were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become clear that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The number of COVID cases is increasing quickly across the country, thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Most of the cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Mass vaccination remains the only realistic path out of the pandemic. But the national vaccination rate has slowed from over 3 million shots per day in the spring to just over half a million shots per day this summer. The doses are readily available in most communities. The uninoculated are just unwilling to get them. Vaccination mandates are now being implemented. Short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?
Public Healthsiouxlandproud.com

The Latest: Famed Minneapolis club requiring vaccination

MINNEAPOLIS — The First Avenue music venue in Minneapolis that was made famous in Prince’s movie “Purple Rain” is requiring that all concertgoers provide proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or show a negative virus test. The venue said Monday that the policy is effective immediately. Patrons must have a...
Grocery & Supermaketdailyvoice.com

COVID-19: Wegmans Announces Change In Mask Policy

Wegmans has announced a change to its COVID-19 masking policy after reviewing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The company announced on Tuesday, Aug. 3, that effectively immediately, all employees are required to wear masks in its stores. Additionally, Wegmans said customers are "strongly" encouraged...
Lawktep.org

LA Lawmakers Consider Requiring People To Be Vaccinated In Indoor Public Spaces

Los Angeles' unvaccinated may soon be banned from entering a slew of indoor public spaces, as the city copes with another wave of rapidly rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. City lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a sort of "no shots, no service" vaccine mandate, following in the footsteps of New York...
Posted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘Wave Of Relief’: Why Some Businesses Now Require Proof Of COVID Vaccine

CHICAGO (CBS) — New York City became the first major city in the U.S. to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to the gym. With COVID on the rise here, will Chicago follow suit? CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports Dr. Allison Arwady said she’s not ruling it out. She’s not ruling it out, but Arwady has no immediate plans. She talked about how New York City has been more open to the idea of a vaccination pass than many cities in the Midwest. But she’s applauding the businesses here...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

CDC U-turn on masks is based on busy two-week period in Cape Cod hotspot Provincetown where thousands cram into bars and clubs every summer - so is a nationwide mask mandate really necessary?

The CDC's new guidance that vaccinated people need to wear masks again is based on a busy two week period in the summer hotspot of Provincetown on Cape Cod, where thousands flock every summer and pack out bars, restaurants and clubs. The CDC changed its position suddenly last week, instructing...
RestaurantsNew York Post

Mandated vaccines, not masks, should be the rule in restaurants

In a shocking show of common sense that is rare in these Pandemic Times, Danny Meyer announced last week that all customers at his restaurants must show proof of vaccination. “If you really want to go unvaccinated, you can dine somewhere else, and you can also go work somewhere else,” Meyer said.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Nerdy Me

Best Veggie Burgers in NYC For Meatless Mondays

In NYC, a lot of restaurants are trying to be more vegan friendly and adding a veggie burger to the menu seems like a no brainer anymore. But finding a good-tasting veggie burger can still be quite a challenge, so we compiled a list of places that serve the best veggies burgers in the city. So whether you are vegan, vegetarian or just looking to try out more meat-free options, keep on reading.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Lollapalooza requires masks indoors

CHICAGO -- Following Friday's recommendations from the city of Chicago, the Lollapalooza music festival is requiring people to wear masks indoors starting Saturday. The U.S. or Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people, even if vaccinated, wear masks indoors in areas with a high transmission of COVID-19. According to Chicago's health department, the city surpassed 200 new coronavirus cases per day on Friday. The number of new cases in Illinois increased by nearly 50% during the week, compared with the previous week, state health officials said.
MuseumsWashingtonian.com

Smithsonian Museums Will Now Require Masks in All Indoor Spaces

Starting on Friday, July 30, visitors will once again need to wear a mask when visiting the Smithsonian’s museums. Since late June, vaccinated patrons have been able to visit the cultural institutions sans face covering. However, in light of new guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all visitors over the age of two years old will need to mask up before checking out any indoor exhibits. Masks won’t be required at outdoor spaces such as the Zoo and the Smithsonian’s open-air gardens.

Comments / 0

Community Policy