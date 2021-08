Just like we did with Sonoma earlier this year, we’re heading back to Watkins Glen for the first time since 2019 after not going due to Covid restrictions last year. This has been perhaps the most popular road course on the NASCAR schedule year after year for drivers and fans alike. In terms of DFS, this race is one of the more straightforward road layouts we see. The 90 laps in the race don’t give a ton of dominator points but there are enough to make differences in standings though it’s hard to see one car leading more than 50 laps as it’s only happened twice in the last five races here.