Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Iran-backed forces seize tanker, maritime sources say; Iran denies it

By Lisa Barrington Jonathan Saul
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33cFPO_0bGW0N8u00
Mercer Street, an Israeli-managed oil tanker that was attacked last week is seen off Fujairah Port in United Arab Emirates, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

DUBAI/LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Iranian-backed forces are believed to have seized an oil tanker in the Gulf off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, three maritime security sources said, after Britain's maritime trade agency reported a "potential hijack" in the area on Tuesday.

Abolfazl Shekarchi, Iran's senior armed forces spokesman, denounced reports of maritime incidents and hijacking in the Gulf area as "a kind of psychological warfare and setting the stage for new bouts of adventurism," the Fars News Agency said.

Two of the maritime sources identified the seized vessel as the Panama-flagged asphalt/bitumen tanker Asphalt Princess in an area in the Arabian Sea leading to the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for about a fifth of the world's seaborne oil exports.

The U.S. State Department said it was concerned and looking into reports of a maritime incident in the Gulf of Oman, but that it was too early to offer a judgment. Britain's foreign ministry was "urgently investigating" an incident on a vessel off the UAE coast, a spokesperson said. read more

U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the United States military was considering repositioning at least one vessel in the general vicinity of the Asphalt Princess to keep a closer eye.

The officials said this would not be uncommon and would be to monitor the situation rather than to make any imminent military moves.

Tensions have simmered in the region after an attack last week on an Israeli-managed tanker off the Omani coast killed two crew members and was blamed on Iran by the United States, Israel and Britain. Iran has denied responsibility. read more

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), in a warning notice based on a third-party source, had earlier reported a "potential hijack" and advised ships to exercise extreme caution due to the incident around 60 nautical miles east of the UAE's Fujairah emirate.

REPORTS OF HIJACKING

The Times of London newspaper also reported that the Asphalt Princess had been hijacked, citing British sources as saying they were "working on the assumption Iranian military or proxies boarded the vessel". read more

The U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet and UAE authorities did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Alluding to the reports, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister told a U.S. think tank in an online appearance that he sees an emboldened Iran acting in a negative manner in the region, including endangering shipping. L1N2PA1RV

On Tuesday at least five ships in the sea between the UAE and Iran updated their AIS tracking status to "Not Under Command", according to Refinitiv ship tracking data. Such a status generally indicates a ship is unable to manoeuvre due to exceptional circumstances.

Nour News, affiliated with Iran's top national security body, quoted a senior navy official as saying "the movement of commercial vessels is quite normal and no official naval sources or countries in the Persian Gulf have reported any incidents".

Iran's foreign ministry said the reports of maritime incidents were "suspicious" and warned against any effort to create a "false atmosphere" against Tehran. read more

The United States and Britain said on Sunday they would work with their allies to respond to last week's attack on the Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime.

Iran denied any involvement in that suspected drone strike and said it would respond to any threat against its security.

Britain, Romania and Liberia told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that it was "highly likely" that Iran used one or more drones to carry out a deadly tanker attack last week off the coast of Oman. read more

U.S. officials have said privately they are watching the situation closely but do not expect a military response for now.

Tensions have risen in Gulf waters and between Iran and Israel since 2018, when then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled its economy.

Iran and Israel, longtime adversaries, have exchanged accusations of carrying out attacks on each other's vessels in recent months.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arabian Sea#Maritime Security#Oil Tanker#Dubai London#Iranian#The Fars News Agency#The U S State Department#Israeli#Omani#The Times Of London#British#The U S Navy#Fifth Fleet#Uae#Navy#Liberian#Japanese#Zodiac Maritime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

US confiscates tanker caught secretly giving oil to North Korea

On Friday a U.S. federal court in New York entered a forfeiture judgment against the M/T Courageous, a 2,734-ton oil-products tanker alleged to have used ship-to-ship transfers with North Korean vessels and direct shipments to the North Korean port of Nampo, in violation of both U.S. and United Nations sanctions against the country.
Middle Eastamericanmilitarynews.com

Iran claims it arrested Israeli Mossad agents and seized their weapons

On July 27, Iranian media outlets reported Iranian security forces had disrupted a network of Israeli Mossad agents and captured a mass shipment of weapons and ammunition the Mossad network had allegedly brought into Iran. Fars News agency reported the director-general for Iran’s Intelligence Ministry for Counter-Espionage Operation said, “A...
IndustryPosted by
Fox News

Tanker hijacking in Oman thwarted when crew shut down engines: report

A group of armed commandos believed to be from Iran stormed an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman — and were thwarted when the crew disabled the engines, according to a report. The ship, identified as the Panamanian-flagged Asphalt Princess, was boarded by about six heavily armed men off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday in what the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations characterized as a "potential hijack."
MilitaryVoice of America

US, G-7 Say Evidence in Oil Tanker Attack Points to Iran

U.S. military investigators and Western diplomats are ratcheting up the pressure on Iran, saying all the evidence collected in a deadly drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman points to Tehran. The most detailed accusations came as part of a report by U.S. military investigators that...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Pentagon: Iran attacked tanker ship with explosive-laden drone

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Iran was behind a deadly drone attack on an oil tanker last month off the coast of Oman, a U.S Defense Department team has concluded. The U.S. Central Command announced the finding in a statement on Friday following an investigation by an expert team from the USS Ronald Reagan dispatched to examine evidence and interview crew members of the Mercer Street tanker who survived the July 30 attack.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Suspected Iranian Forces Hijack Vessel In Gulf, Iran Denies

The British Navy reported a 'potential hijack' on a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) on August 3, days after a suspected Iranian attack on another tanker left two dead. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) denied that its forces or allies were behind any incident...
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Guards Deny Iran Forces, Allies Involved in Ship Incident off UAE Coast -Report

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied that Iranian forces or allies were involved in action against any ship off the UAE coast on Tuesday, saying the incident was a pretext for "hostile action" against Tehran, Iranian state television said on its website. "According to information from security sources, Iran's...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

US and G7 blame Iran for deadly attack on tanker off Oman

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military and the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations on Friday accused Iran of being behind last week’s deadly attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea. The U.S. Central Command said it had collected and analyzed substantial evidence that the July 29 attack on...

Comments / 3

Community Policy