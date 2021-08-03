Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

David Culley Has Blunt Response To Deshaun Watson Question

By Chris Rosvoglou
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the first time this training camp, the Houston Texans put their pads on. While that should be the main takeaway from Tuesday’s practice, the absence of Deshaun Watson has really dominated the headlines. Watson hasn’t been receiving snaps under center so far in camp. Last week, he was seen...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
169K+
Followers
33K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
Person
Aaron Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Deshaun Watson accuser goes into graphic detail about massage requests

In an interview with YouTube personality Tasha K., massage therapist Nia Lewis, one of Deshaun Watson’s 22 sexual assault accusers, went into graphic details surrounding her experiences with Texans quarterback. "The only thing that really bothered me in the first appointment was that he kept asking me to go inside...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...
NFLaudacy.com

'Put him on leave': JR dumbfounded by Texans' decision to let Deshaun Watson join camp

Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual assault and misconduct and 10 criminal complaints, reported to training camp on time this week only to avoid daily holdout fines while the franchise engages in preliminary trade discussions. And although Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans QBs: 'Worst Practice Ever' From Deshaun Watson Replacements?

With Deshaun Watson watching (and waiting to be traded) and Tyrod Taylor off on scheduled personal day, Saturday's training camp practice for the Houston Texans was all about chances for the backup quarterbacks. Jeff Driskel and Davis Mills were front and center. Mills missed some throws, drawing harsh criticism from...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NFL GM Has Telling Admission On Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson continues to want out of Houston, though it’s unclear if the Texans will be able to deal their franchise quarterback. The former Clemson Tigers star has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While no official charges have been filed, Watson remains under investigation by the National Football League.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors Q&A: Justin Fields For Deshaun Watson? Andy Dalton Or Nick Foles Trade?

Chicago Bears training camp is in full swing and the rumors are continuing to flow as the roster starts to take shape. Could the Bears trade away Justin Fields and Tarik Cohen for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson? Who gets traded by the Chicago Bears, Andy Dalton or Nick Foles? Can the Bears still sign Allen Robinson or could they trade him for Michael Thomas? Chicago Bears Now host Harrison Graham breaks it down in today’s Chicago Bears rumors mailbag. Wanna rep the potential starting quarterback of Da Bears? Get a brand news Justin Fields jersey at the link: http://chatsports.
NFLTMZ.com

Warren Moon Wants Talk With Deshaun Watson, I Can Help

Warren Moon is hoping to get in touch with Deshaun Watson soon ... telling TMZ Sports he really thinks he can help the Texans quarterback get through his current situation. Watson is in a very awkward place with Houston at the moment ... he's battling a sexual-misconduct case that could force him to go on paid leave at any time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy