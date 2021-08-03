Abel named AHS head swimming coach
Aledo ISD has named Scott Abel as the Aledo High School head swimming coach. Abel, who will also teach physical education at McAnally Intermediate School, has been a teacher and coach at Unified School District 443 and Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas, for the last three years. He was an elementary PE teacher for USD 443 and a strength and conditioning coach at Dodge City Community College for track and field, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s soccer. Abel also assisted in off-season conditioning programs for Dodge City High School.www.weatherforddemocrat.com
