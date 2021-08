Entering day three of free agency and things have been pretty quiet in 76er land. Of course, we weren’t expecting fireworks since the team has three max contracts eating up much of their cap space in Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons. The biggest question going into free agency was primarily what if any trades might the Sixers make during the frenzy of signings. So far the answer has been “not much” on any front.