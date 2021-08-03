Cancel
Otero County, NM

Couy Griffin Recall reaches one-third of signatures needed for recall

Alamogordo Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe effort to recall District 2 Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin from his commission seat has gotten about a third of the signatures needed to trigger a recall election. The Committee to Recall Couy Griffin announced July 28 that it had gotten 504 of the 1,574 signatures required to trigger a recall election. The committee has stated that it wants to get the needed signatures in time for the recall election to appear on the Nov. 2 General Election.

