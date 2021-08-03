Cancel
Kansas has one of the largest yak ranches in the U.S.

Hutchinson News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two decades ago, Doug David of Lenora, Kansas, wanted to diversify his cattle operation, but he was not sure how he was going to do it. Then, one day, he went to a show in Colorado and was introduced to a new animal — a yak. He was smitten. For the past 25 years, he has raised the animal, learning as much as he can about its habits and caring for them on ranches in Norton County, Kansas and eastern Colorado.

www.hutchnews.com

