2021 STV Show Championship - Round 1C

With rounds 1A and 1B finished, we’ve come to the middle of round 1. While The Witcher vs. 911 and The Walking Dead vs Nancy Drew were close for most of round 1A, The Witcher and The Walking Dead both pulled out a decent lead by the end. The other polls were in the 60+% range and weren’t even close. In round 1B, the Motherland: Fort Salem vs Station 19 poll inspired the most passion with almost twice the number of votes of any other round 1B poll. However, the real nailbiter was Brooklyn 99 vs Legends of Tomorrow, which ran neck and neck throughout most of the day with Brooklyn 99 pulling ahead by only 20 votes in the end. The others weren’t close at all. What a difference between this contest and the Character Cup! Shows advancing to round 2 are: Doctor Who, New Amsterdam, Dead to Me, Agents of SHIELD, Station 19, LOST, and Brooklyn 99.