2021 STV Show Championship - Round 1C

By Dahne1
spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith rounds 1A and 1B finished, we’ve come to the middle of round 1. While The Witcher vs. 911 and The Walking Dead vs Nancy Drew were close for most of round 1A, The Witcher and The Walking Dead both pulled out a decent lead by the end. The other polls were in the 60+% range and weren’t even close. In round 1B, the Motherland: Fort Salem vs Station 19 poll inspired the most passion with almost twice the number of votes of any other round 1B poll. However, the real nailbiter was Brooklyn 99 vs Legends of Tomorrow, which ran neck and neck throughout most of the day with Brooklyn 99 pulling ahead by only 20 votes in the end. The others weren’t close at all. What a difference between this contest and the Character Cup! Shows advancing to round 2 are: Doctor Who, New Amsterdam, Dead to Me, Agents of SHIELD, Station 19, LOST, and Brooklyn 99.

www.spoilertv.com

TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

2020-21 Season Ratings for New TV Shows (week 43)

Each season, the television networks introduce dozens of new TV shows and hope that each will be a big hit in the ratings. Unfortunately, most are cancelled after one season. How are the new 2020-21 TV series doing? Which have the best ratings and which have the worst? How many will survive to see a second season? Stay tuned.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

TV Stars Back at Work: On-Set Photos From #OneChicago, NCIS, Batwoman, New Amsterdam, Resident and More

With some broadcast shows still airing new episodes well into the summer (we’re looking at you, The CW), it’s hard to believe that many series are already back on set, filming fresh installments for next season. But the social media posts don’t lie: Many of our favorite returning dramas and comedies are, indeed, currently making sure that we’ll have much to watch this fall. Per tradition, TVLine has gathered on-set snapshots from the casts and crews of shows such as S.W.A.T., The Resident, Nancy Drew, The Rookie and many more as they return to work. You might even spot some spoilers for...
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

The best fantasy shows on Netflix (August 2021)

Netflix has perfected its own brand of fantasy series and created some TV shows that are better than those seen on network or cable television. On top of that, the streaming giant has picked up licenses for television shows from other networks, allowing fans to catch up on them or binge from start to finish.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

6 Vampire Movies Are Dominating Netflix This Weekend

Netflix users are going vampire-crazy this weekend. As of this Saturday, six out of the streaming giant’s current top 10 movies in the United States are based around bloodsuckers. Granted, five of those are from the same franchise, but the other is a fresh original film that takes a unique approach to the genre.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on July 30

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Friday, July 30 finds the top spot still claimed by The CW's All American, which just added its third season to the platform, with the new three-part Love Is Blind reunion, After the Altar, coming in at No. 2 for the second day in a row. The rest of the top 5 is rounded out by Virgin River, the new rom-com Resort to Love, and Blood Red Sky. Also, the soapy teen drama Outer Banks, which just dropped its second season, clocks in at No. 9, but we expect it to rise higher in the ranking over the weekend.
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

TV Ratings for Tuesday 3rd August 2021 - Network Prelims Posted

Below is a quick summary of the Final Adjusted Ratings for the shows that we cover here at SpoilerTV. Cable Ratings will be posted here for the previous week each Tuesday/Wedneday when they are released. All posts when the numbers have been added will be updated and pushed back to the top of the site.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie that flopped when it was released and is now the most watched Netflix worldwide

It is no news that the streaming service Netflix Acquire content from other countries, but it is curious that most of them are productions that did not do well at the box office. Following the line of Deadly Machines Y Silver Skates, the platform saved “Igor Grom vs. Doctor Plague”, which barely got half of its budget at its launch in Russia.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
TV & VideosTODAY.com

'Jeopardy!' clarifies rules after champion's strange habit confuses fans

“What is” going on with the current “Jeopardy!” champion?. Matt Amodio is currently riding a nine-game winning streak that has netted him more than $310,000, but some of the show’s fans have a bone to pick with him because he responds with “What is ... ?” or “What’s ...?” for every clue, regardless of what he answers.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ronda Rousey ‘Furious’ After Goldberg Promo

The former WWE star Ronda Rousey is currently away from the company. She recently announced her pregnancy and will soon give birth to her first child. Bray Wyatt’s shocking release has caught some attention recently and Rousey also saw the news. She shared her thoughts on it and hurled back at the fans.
TV SeriesGamespot

10 Canceled TV Shows That Should Have Stayed Dead

These 10 dead shows got another chance at life, and blew it. , and it's extremely rare for them to get a second chance--even when . That makes it sting all the more when shows that were once beloved do get to come back for a revival, reboot, or sequel series, and they wind up missing the mark.
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison married to?

RICK Harrison is famously recognized as the owner of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. His world-famous shop is featured on the History channel series Pawn Stars. "The Spotter," so the other cast members call him on the show, is the main character on the popular History series.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Vine Star Adam Perkins’ Cause of Death Revealed

In April, news broke about the shocking death of Vine star Adam Perkins. Now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to the autopsy report obtained by “E! News,” Perkins died of accidental “multiple drug intoxication.”. The drugs found in his system were fentanyl, flualprazolam, mitragynine, ethanol, and cocaine.

