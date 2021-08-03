Nugs teams with Wilco & Sleater-Kinney for virtual performance
One night only performance streams live from iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. nugs.net has teamed up with multi-GRAMMY Award-winning band Wilco and critically-acclaimed rock duo Sleater-Kinney for an epic livestream performance of their co-headlining tour date from Colorado’s famed amphitheater. Kicking off this Thursday, the It’s Time Tour will stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, August 10th. Fans across the globe can tune in at 9 pm ET/7 pm MT to stream the one-night-only virtual concert in HD via nugs.net for $19.99.themusicuniverse.com
