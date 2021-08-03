Frontier Airlines to add nine flights at Miami International Airport

BOSTON (CBS) — All looked serene at the Frontier Airlines counter for part of the day. But Frank Ortiz and his family says for a part of the day, it was a scene of wall-to-wall people and much frustration. “Understaffed. They had two people there. All type sof people in line. Super long line,” said Frank Ortiz, a Frontier passenger. Salem resident Olga Rivera was trying to get her family to Orlando for her grandmother’s funeral. She says the Airlines didn’t have enough staff to handle everybody. “This is outrageous,” said Rivera. “The line for the counter, all of this was full.” Rivera and...