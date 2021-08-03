Cancel
Mother of would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley dies at 95

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Jo Ann Hinckley, a constant companion to her son John Hinckley Jr. as the would-be assassin of President Ronald Reagan was gradually allowed to live outside a psychiatric hospital in Washington, has died. Jo Ann Hinckley, 95, had been her son’s primary companion as he transitioned in...

