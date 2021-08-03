Planning and Zoning Minutes 7/7/2021

Chairman White called the Meeting to order at 5:30 pm. Member Dawson moved to approve the minutes of May 3, 2021. The motion was seconded by Watwood and approved unanimously. Rick Dawson submitted a plat of 505 Cherokee Road to subdivide one (1) lot into two (2) separate lots. The property is located next to the Wesley Whitehead ball fields. The lot with the house will be separated from the remaining property to allow possible future development. Member Smith moved to approve as submitted and seconded by Member Watwood. Two (2) votes were in favor and Member Dawson abstained due to relation.