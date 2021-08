Kelly Heard writes an exclusive feature for Female First. Something about the last year-or-so has really brought out the Gothic tendency in my writing. I blame COVID. It turns out that humdrum suburbia can take on quite a menacing, surreal feeling when you don’t leave your house. I agree with whoever said that write what you know is only okay advice, that the good advice is to write what you love. For me, that turned out to be foreboding old houses, ill-omened romance, thunderclaps that wake you in the night, and so on. Here are seven twists on classic Gothic tropes that appear in my new book, The Woman in the Water.