Senators behind $1T infrastructure plan show off their work

By KEVIN FREKING, LISA MASCARO - Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The senators who spent months stitching together a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package are now trying to sell it to the American people before a key vote expected this week that would push a long recognized national priority much closer to the finish line, after years of talk.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Senator Bill Cassidy: Senator Mike Lee Is Wrong About The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Being A Massive Inflation Bomb

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who was part of the bipartisan infrastructure committee, tells Brian Kilmeade he thinks the bipartisan bill will pass the Senate probably this weekend and eventually pass the House and get signed into law by President Biden. Cassidy feels by passing the bipartisan bill it will make it less likely the democrats are able to pass the 3.5 trillion infrastructure reconciliation package. Cassidy disagreed with Senator Mike Lee who says the bipartisan bill is a massive inflation bomb stealing from the poor to give to the rich. Cassidy feels just about everything Senator Lee said about the bill is wrong and says if you speak to conservative economists the bill will not have the inflationary effects Lee claims will happen. Cassidy added, if you move beyond the rhetoric, there are lots of jobs that will be created for working Americans and will help improve key infrastructure that people will love because it will speed up their commute time. Senator Cassidy, who is a medical doctor, also addressed how the Covid Delta variant has caused an increase in infections. Cassidy says 99.5 percent of the people who are dying are unvaccinated as are most of the hospitalized. Cassidy says he is vaccinated and as a doctor he doesn’t want people to die and hopes more get vaccinated.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Senator Ron Johnson: Unfortunate Republicans Are Cooperating On Infrastructure With Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer & Nancy Pelosi

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about why he will not support the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Johnson says the republican position should have been using the 700 billion of unused Covid relief money and repurposed it to pay for infrastructure. Johnson disagrees with senators who say the bill fully pays for infrastructure. Johnson says another reason he is not on board with the bill is because it is not separate from the democrat’s infrastructure reconciliation package. Johnson feels it is unfortunate Republicans are cooperating with Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. On renewing the eviction moratorium, Johnson says the Biden administration, like the Obama administration, is a lawless administration who are not faithfully executing laws, ignoring the Supreme Court and the Constitution. Johnson also discussed how republicans winning back the senate will affect his decision to run for reelection. Johnson says it is pretty depressing being the minority and just watching Chuck Schumer push trillions of dollars of unnecessary spending through Congress mortgaging our kids futures. Johnson added, if we could get the majority, I would be chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigation and that would actually be worthwhile.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Congress & CourtsFairfield Sun Times

Senate GOP Breaks With MAGA World on Vaccines, Jan. 6

As Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell makes a renewed push for vaccinations, his Republican colleagues are following his lead. More subtly, he has also directed a message to them on the Jan. 6 attacks: Don’t deny what people saw on television. A subdued effort in the Senate may not succeed...

