Sundance Film Festival sets vaccination requirement for 2022

By Associated Press
midutahradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone looking to go to the Sundance Film Festival in Utah next year is going to need more than a badge. All participants must be fully vaccinated, festival director Tabitha Jackson said Tuesday. The 2022 Festival is requiring people attending the festival or Sundance-affiliated events to have received the COVID-19 vaccine. That means everyone from volunteers to filmmakers and passholders. Sundance was largely a virtual event earlier this year. In 2022, organizers are planning to hold in-person events with screenings in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. The 2022 Festival is set to run from Jan. 20 through Jan. 30.

Utah's Famed Sundance Film Festival To Require Full COVID-19 Vaccination

