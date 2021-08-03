Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mother of would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley dies at 95

wjhl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Jo Ann Hinckley, a constant companion to her son John Hinckley Jr. as the would-be assassin of President Ronald Reagan was gradually allowed to live outside a psychiatric hospital in Washington, has died. Jo Ann Hinckley, 95, had been her son’s primary companion as he transitioned in...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Foster
Person
Ronald Reagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Mental Health#Ap#The Associated Press#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsArkansas Online

Historian linked to both Oswald, JFK dies at 92

Just out of graduate school in 1953, Priscilla Johnson McMillan joined the Senate staff of John F. Kennedy, then a newly elected Democrat from Massachusetts. He was "mesmerizing," she later said; while she worked on Capitol Hill only briefly, she visited him in the hospital when he underwent spinal surgeries, and posed as one of his sisters to get past a line of nurses and take newspapers to his bedside.
Washington County, PAObserver-Reporter

Last surviving Yablonski assassin dies

The last surviving Yablonski assassin died last month while serving a life sentence in state prison for the infamous murders more than five decades ago. Paul Eugene Gilly, 88, died of natural causes July 6 after being taken to a local hospital near SCI-Albion in Erie County, where he was serving his sentence, according to the state Department of Corrections.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
E! News

Inside Jacqueline Kennedy's Unique Bond With Son John F. Kennedy Jr.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis always encouraged her son to follow his heart, take risks and not get swallowed up by the burden of expectations. She was proud of the young attorney, who was also a tireless athlete who would trek into the wilderness by himself, climb mountains, scuba dive and tear through the streets of New York on his bicycle—or rollerblades.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The blunt truth about vaccination

From social security to polio vaccines to drivers licenses and the draft, the United States has a long history of requiring citizens to participate in programs that help all of us, writes Julian Zelizer. Thinking of the common good is patriotic, as American as apple pie--part of what ACTUALLY makes America great.
Immigration360newslasvegas.com

BIDEN DUMPED 8K ILLEGAL MIGRANTS IN VEGAS MANY WITH CV19 KNOWINGLY

As the Biden CDC recommends mask mandates for all Americans, again, even for vaccinated folks, because of a supposed spike in CV infections, over 1.1 million illegal aliens have been knowingly allowed into U.S. through the southern border many of whom have been identified with CV19. In Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Hospital Association, ICU’s for CV are up 100% from three months ago.
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.
U.S. PoliticsVanity Fair

Report: Rudy Giuliani Is “Close to Broke,” Prepared to Go to Prison

When we last checked in on Rudy Giuliani, things were not looking so hot for the former federal prosecutor turned Donald Trump attorney turned old man yelling at an empty blender. For starters, he’d recently had his home and office raided by the Feds, who seized nearly a dozen cell phones and computers as part of their criminal probe into his Ukraine dealings. Subsequent to that, he had his law license suspended in both New York and D.C. over the many election lies he’d told, and in one of the many new books out about Trump, it was reported that when it became clear that Trump was probably going to lose, an allegedly inebriated Giuliani “started to cause a commotion...telling other guests that he had come up with a strategy for Trump,” insisting the campaign should “Just say we won,” which it did. Amid all of this, Giuliani didn’t even have his cousin-wife’s shoulder to lean on. And sadly, things continue to look quite to very bleak for the guy who went from “America’s mayor” to “Two weeks away from being thrown out of the Port Authority for disorderly conduct.”
Congress & CourtsBoston Globe

Nancy Pelosi was right about Kevin McCarthy

At a fund-raiser last Saturday, the Tennessee GOP’s annual Statesmen’s Dinner presented Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, with an oversized gavel, a nod to his dream job as House speaker. Seven months after insurrectionists breached the Capitol and explicitly targeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, McCarthy used the occasion to make an ugly joke about hitting her.
EntertainmentCourthouse News Service

Unhappy at Fox News

MANHATTAN — An associate producer at Fox News claims in court that he is among the ranks of young male Fox employees to suffer sexual harassment at the hands of Judge Andrew Napolitano. Piling on, the plaintiff says Fox host Larry Kudlow is a boor to work for, and that the show's new executive producer is on a mission to replace every male staff member with a woman.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Mary Trump on whether Donald Trump will run again in 2024

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Mary Trump says she didn’t think Donald Trump would run again in 2024. But now she says if Republicans keeping rigging the system and Donald Trump gets the message that he can’t lose, she’s “not so sure” he will abstain. She tells Lawrence O’Donnell that’s why “Democrats can’t keep playing by old rules, because Republicans have burned the rule books.”Aug. 4, 2021.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy