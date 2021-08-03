Carlsbad Schools: Students, staff required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status

Parents, Guardians, and Members of the Carlsbad Community,. On Aug. 10, 2021, students will begin returning to our schools and on Aug. 11, 2021 all of our students will be back in their schools. This is a cause for celebration. Last year at this time, we were preparing to open in a fully remote setting for all students. To know that our students will be in classrooms and begin sports, band, choir and other activities in an in-person setting is a big step towards returning our students to a sense of normality and stability. We are all thankful that this is possible.