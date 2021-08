As an engineer, I'm always interested in inventions that make the delivery of good medical care more effective, efficient, or safe. Oral medications are a necessity ripe for improvement. It's tough to find worldwide statistics on this topic, but in the US, at least, 50% of us have used a prescription medication in the past 30 days. If you add in over-the-counter medications, that number must be much higher. And yet adherence to oral medication is terrible, and available interventions don't work very well. Our best guess is that adults in the US take their medication correctly only about 50% of the time, and this costs all of us over $100 billion annually in avoidable hospital admissions.