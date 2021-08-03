Raven Saunders' Mom Dies Days After She Wins First Olympic Medal
The mother of Olympic shot put star Raven Saunders died Tuesday, just days after the South Carolina native won her first Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games. Clarissa Saunders died in Orlando, Florida, where she was attending watch parties for family members of Team USA, Raven's longtime coach, Herbert Johnson, announced in a Facebook post. Raven finished second in the shot put competition on Sunday with a throw of 19.79m to win the silver medal.www.nbclosangeles.com
