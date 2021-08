Team USA faces Spain in men’s basketball in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics. Team USA finished group play with a 2-1 record following a loss to France and wins over Iran and the Czech Republic. In the win over Czech Republic, Jayson Tatum led with 27 points while Kevin Durant had 23 points, which allowed him to pass Carmelo Anthony as the all-time scoring leader for Team USA at the Olympics. While Portland Trail Blazers’ point guard Damian Lillard didn’t make much of a showing on offense, he stepped up on defense. Against Spain, Team USA is facing a familiar opponent: they beat the Spanish squad 83-76.