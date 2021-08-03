Raven Saunders' Mom Dies Days After She Wins First Olympic Medal

American shot-putter Raven Saunders not only won a silver medal on Sunday, she lodged a very public protest: raising her arms in a striking “X” shape on the winner’s podium.Asked afterward what the gesture meant, the 25-year-old explained, it was meant to represent “the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.”The Olympics bans political statements during competition or on the winners podium, setting up a potential clash between the athlete and sporting authorities. Ms Saunders is known for being a colorful personality.During the Games and the Olympic trials, she often sported a multi-colored shaved head and face...