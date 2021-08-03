Cancel
NFL

Panthers' Keith Kirkwood: Early signs are positive

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The early signs on Kirkwood﻿'s condition are positive after the wideout was taken off the field on a stretcher Tuesday in the wake of a collision during practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. At this stage, it's uncertain how much time Kirkwood might miss, but coach Matt...

CBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
The Spun

Video: Terrifying Moment At Panthers Practice Tuesday Morning

The Carolina Panthers had to pause their practice session on Tuesday because of a scary incident involving wide receiver Keith Kirkwood. He was injured during team drills because of a questionable hit to the head from safety J.T. Ibe. Kirkwood tried to make a leaping grab when Ibe hit him...
Keith Kirkwood out of hospital, diagnosed with a concussion

Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was at the center of a scary scene at practice on Tuesday when stayed down after taking a hit to the head during a drill. Kirkwood was attended to on the field, strapped to a backboard and loaded into an ambulance for further evaluation at a nearby hospital. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule provided a positive update on his condition after practice, including the news that Kirkwood could move his legs, and another one came later in the day.
NESN

J.T. Ibe Explains Himself After Hit Got Panthers’ Keith Kirkwood Carted Off

J.T. Ibe was just trying to lay a clean hit, but now his former teammate is in the concussion protocol and Ibe is without a job. Tuesday marked the first day teams could hold padded practices, and it was a bit of a fiasco at Carolina Panthers training camp. Kirkwood attempted to make a catch in the middle of the field but dropped it as he was brought down by his ankles.
Panthers' Keith Kirkwood released from hospital, concussed after scary hit by rookie J.T. Ibe, who was waived

The Carolina Panthers held their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday and that enhanced level of physicality may have been a step too far in one instance. According to those on the scene in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the session was stopped momentarily after safety J.T. Ibe leveled wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, who was eventually taken away in an ambulance.
J.T. Ibe: I didn’t mean to hit Keith Kirkwood like that

Tuesday’s Panthers practice came to a halt during team drills because a hit by safety J.T. Ibe to the head of wide receiver Keith Kirkwood when he was coming down from trying to catch a pass left the wideout in need of medical attention. Kirkwood was taken to the hospital...
Fox Sports Radio

