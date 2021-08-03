Rays' Ryan Thompson: Shifts to 60-day IL
The Rays transferred Thompson (shoulder) on Tuesday from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Thompson was shut down in late June with right shoulder inflammation, and while the Rays were initially optimistic that he would return from the IL within a month, he isn't progressing in his recovery as quickly as was anticipated. The Rays haven't indicated where Thompson currently stands in his rehab program, but the move to the 60-day IL means he likely won't be ready to rejoin the big club until September.www.cbssports.com
