Pokemon GO adding new Sword/Shield Pokemon from the Galar region

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiantic has announced that new creatures from Pokemon Sword/Shield will soon be added to Pokemon GO. Zacian and Zamazenta will be appearing in their Hero of Many Battles forms, and we’ll also be seeing Skwovet, Greedent, Wooloo, Dubwool, and Falinks. Players may also encounter a Shiny Galarian Meowth, a Shiny Galarian Farfetch’d, a Shiny Galarian Weezing, or a Shiny Galarian Stunfisk if they’re lucky enough.

