Pokemon GO adding new Sword/Shield Pokemon from the Galar region

Pokémon Unite is finally here and players are now getting their chance to take some of the franchise’s most adored Pokémon into the newly constructed MOBA setting. With its launch for the Switch, Unite has a total of 20 playable Pokémon including fan favorites like Charizard, Pikachu, Venasaur, and Snorlax among others. On top of the current roster, the game offers plenty of customization for players to kit out both their player and their Pokémon with unique looks to take into battle.