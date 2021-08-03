RCPD Report: 8/3/21

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 100 block of S. Scenic Dr. in Manhattan on August 2, 2021, around 8:58 a.m. Officers listed a 20-year-old female and a 20-year-old male as the victims when it was reported an unknown male suspect flashed a handgun at them while driving. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.