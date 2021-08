In a late addition, the Venice International Film Festival has added Bernard MacMahon’s music documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin to its official 2021 lineup. The film, which will have its world premiere out of competition at the 78th Venice festival, is billed as an inside look into the early days of the legendary rock band. The documentary follows the four members of Led Zeppelin — Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, John Bonham and Robert Plant — as they move through the British music scene of the 1960s, gigging at small clubs to a fateful rehearsal in 1968 that changes their lives forever. The film culminates in Led Zeppelin’s 1970 tour of America, where they became the number one band in the world.