Mother of would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley dies at 95

By BEN FINLEY, JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Jo Ann Hinckley, a constant companion to her son John Hinckley Jr. as the would-be assassin of President Ronald Reagan was gradually allowed to live outside a psychiatric hospital in Washington, has died. Jo Ann Hinckley, 95, had been her son’s primary companion as he transitioned in recent...

