NFL

Football Team's David Sharpe: Lands on COVID-19 list

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Sharpe was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. Sharpe was traded to Washington before the start of last season and saw minimal time with his new team. The 25-year-old may be in jeopardy of losing his roster spot if he misses too much time.

