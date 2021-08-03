Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Built-in vibration control may help soundproof spaces

By The Ohio State University
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA different kind of design for absorbing vibrations could help better soundproof walls and make vehicles more streamlined, a new study shows. The study tested how well built-in resonators handled vibrations under a variety of scenarios. Resonators are devices that help manage vibrations—some vehicles have them to limit the sound emitted from a car's muffler, and some bridges and buildings use them to limit noise and movement from those structures. Resonators use spring-like oscillation to control and change vibrations—some absorb and neutralize them, others amplify and direct them to specific places. (The chamber inside an acoustic guitar is a resonator, for example.)

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vibration Control#The Vibrations#The Ohio State University#Ohio State#Penn State University#Thin Walled Structures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Carstechxplore.com

Vibrating shoes help low-vision people navigate city streets

Honda has announced on its News Room website the establishment of a startup called Ashirase, Inc.— the first new business venture to originate from the company's IGNITION program. Ashirase will produce an in-shoe navigation system to help people with low vision navigate in public spaces. Honda announced last month that...
Softwareimore.com

How to use Mission Control Spaces on your Mac

Mission Control is one of the best ways to manage your windows on macOS Big Sur. Not only is Mission Control one of the fastest ways to view all your open windows and apps on a desktop, but it also allows you to create Spaces. Mission Control Spaces are essentially...
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Low Cost Batch Built Space Telescopes

Returning telescope to earth in Starship would require lot additional engineering challenges ie costs. Its hard enough to design JWST to unfold in space but to fold back is whole lot more difficult. Not necessarily. A system intended to be easily repacked for return to Earth is likely also going...
ScienceNewswise

Finding new types of 2D material defects could enable better electronics

Newswise — UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Two-dimensional materials are essential for developing new ultra-compact electronic devices, but producing defect-free 2D materials is a challenge. However, discovery of new types of defects in these 2D materials may give insight into how to create materials without such imperfections, according to a group of Penn State researchers.
Astronomystudyfinds.org

Bacteria discovered on the International Space Station may help grow food on Mars

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — As we prepare for long-term space travel or even life on other planets, one of the biggest challenges is how to eat in space. On Earth, plants benefit from nitrogen-fixing bacteria that live in the soil. Now, a recent discovery on the International Space Station (ISS) suggests nitrogen-fixing bacteria could help plants in space, too.
ElectronicsFast Company

This in-shoe vibrator can help blind pedestrians navigate hands-free

While there are plenty of apps that enable people to navigate city streets, most of them require users to look at or listen to a handheld device. That’s often not a great solution for people with limited or no vision who want to use their ears to keep track of what’s going on around them and are often already using their hands to carry canes.
Garfield County, OKvanceairscoop.com

Using neem oil helps control insect infestations

Neem oil all-natural tree extract shows up in beauty products, health care and a wide range of agricultural applications. There is a bit of confusion out there on how useful neem oil is for plants. Neem affects insects differently than chemical solutions. While it can take up to two weeks...
Aerospace & Defenseslashdot.org

Space Station briefly loses control as new Russian module misfires

An unusual and potentially dangerous situation unfolded Thursday at the International Space Station, as the newly-docked Russian Nauka module inadvertently fired its thrusters causing a "tug of war" with the space station and briefly pushing it out of position, according to NASA flight controllers. Nauka — a long-delayed laboratory module...
YogaWebMD

How I Manage Stress to Help Control Flares

For some people, it’s diet. For others, it’s alcohol or a medication side effect. For me, it’s stress. That is my No. 1 psoriasis trigger. When I first had symptoms of psoriasis 15 years ago, I knew right away what the plaques were. My 7-year-old son was already dealing with this chronic disease, so getting in to see a dermatologist and receiving a true diagnosis was easy for me. What wasn’t easy was learning how to control my flares.
Electronicstechxplore.com

Touch-sensing glove detects and maps tactile stimuli

When you pick up a balloon, the pressure to keep hold of it is different from what you would exert to grasp a jar. And now engineers at MIT and elsewhere have a way to precisely measure and map such subtleties of tactile dexterity. The team has designed a new...
SciencePhys.org

Analysis of returned Stonehenge core sample helps explain megalith's durability

A team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions in the U.K. and one from South Africa and another from Belgium has discovered why the famed stone structure Stonehenge has survived for so long. They have written a paper describing their analysis of a core sample taken from one of the ancient pillars a half-century ago, now published on the open access site PLOS ONE.
AgriculturePhys.org

A climate model for mildew control

Powdery mildew is a fungal disease that causes damage in many crops. This also applies to strawberry, a crop that is increasingly being grown in greenhouses. The Greenhouse Horticulture Business Unit of Wageningen University & Research is investigating the best cultivation strategy to save energy and prevent the spread of powdery mildew.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tyla

This Simple Fan Trick Will Help You Sleep Better

In this weather, we will take absolutely any cooling down tips we can get. We've put our bedding in the freezer, had a cold shower before bed and even frozen our hot water bottles. But an expert has now presented another tip which is so simple, and is meant to...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This plant extract may help treat COVID-19

In a new study from Denmark, Germany and Hong Kong, researchers found that extracts from the artemisia annua plant may fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They found three extracts of the artemisia annua plant could combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung tissue. While the main focus of the pandemic...
Animalsjacksonvillefreepress.com

Bed Bugs: Where They Hide & How To Stop Them

Via www.thewestsidegazette.com – A new report conducted by the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) and the University of Kentucky has found that bed bug infestations in the United States are growing at high rates. The report also stated that a third of pest-management companies treated bedbug infestations in hospitals in...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Woman sick of nosy neighbours peering in her windows solves the problem with £10 spray – and the results look amazing

A WOMAN has come up with a clever solution to prevent her neighbours from peering into her house using a cheap spray. In a now viral TikTok video, the New Zealand woman who goes by the name of Tyla explained that while her kitchen is super sunny, her neighbours’ balcony is situated directly across her window which means they can easily see straight inside.
Home & Gardenhomecrux.com

ANNA Cabin with Sliding Walls Creates Adaptable Living Spaces

Dutch architectural designer Caspar Schols has developed ANNA, a small wood cabin with a desire to live closer to nature. Featuring sliding elements or shells, it is a flexible space that can be adapted to the occasion, mood or weather. The inhabitants can easily change the interior setup with movable layers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy