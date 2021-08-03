Built-in vibration control may help soundproof spaces

A different kind of design for absorbing vibrations could help better soundproof walls and make vehicles more streamlined, a new study shows. The study tested how well built-in resonators handled vibrations under a variety of scenarios. Resonators are devices that help manage vibrations—some vehicles have them to limit the sound emitted from a car's muffler, and some bridges and buildings use them to limit noise and movement from those structures. Resonators use spring-like oscillation to control and change vibrations—some absorb and neutralize them, others amplify and direct them to specific places. (The chamber inside an acoustic guitar is a resonator, for example.)