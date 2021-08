According to climate scientists, we have the best chance of avoiding a 2 degrees Celsius rise in global temperatures if the average annual carbon footprint per person drops under 2 tons by 2050. That would require a big change from today’s global average of 4.8 tons per person, it’s obvious that countries like Australia, where people generate an average of 16.9 tons per person, or the United States (16.6 tons) have a long way to go to reach this goal.