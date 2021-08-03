Chiefs' Mike Remmers: Dealing with back spasms
Remmers is day-to-day with back spasms, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports. The extent of Remmers' back spasms is unclear, but the Chiefs will likely be cautious with their current starting right tackle as he dealt with a lingering back issue towards the end of the regular season last year. Kansas City has completely revamped their offensive line this offseason, adding Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney and Creed Humphrey, after allowing 10 QB hits during their Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers. Lucas Niang and Prince Tega Wanogho are likely to see more reps during training camp if Remmers continues to miss time.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0