Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Exits Tuesday's practice

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Smith was forced out of Tuesday's practice early with an unspecified issue, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports. The report notes that Smith was walking under his own power afterward, but the wideout's status will still need to be monitored in the coming days. Assuming Smith's injury isn't anything long-term, the 25-year-old appears poised to see an expanded role early on this season, with top option Michael Thomas recovering from an ankle injury and likely to miss time out of the gate.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quan#Saints#American Football#Espn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Saints Camp: Day 3 Practice Notes and Observations

The Saints had their third straight practice of training camp and second one open to fans on Saturday. There was a lot to unpack from the practice session, and we give you a full rundown of our observations here. Be sure to check out what happened on Thursday and Friday.
NFLallfans.co

Tre’Quan Smith ‘Very Confident’ in Year 4 | Saints Training Camp 2021

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith interview from day 1 of Saints Training Camp 2021 on July 29, 2021. #Saints #NewOrleansSaints #NFL New Orleans Saints Training Camp 2021 Coverage: Saints Training Camp Central: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/trai… Saints Training Camp Schedule: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/trai… Saints Training Camp Tickets: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/trai… Saints Training Camp Info: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/trai… 🔔 Subscribe to the New Orleans Saints YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2VDAItA ▶ For more Saints action: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/ ▶ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/neworleanssa… ▶ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Saints ▶ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saints ▶ Find us on Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/saints ▶ Get the App: http://apps.yinzcam.com/nfl/no *** From New Orleans Saints.com *** 📰 Latest Saints News: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/news/ 📻 Latest Saints Audio: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/audio/ 📷 Latest Saints Photos: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/photos/ ************************************** 📅 New Orleans Saints Schedule: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/sche… 💪 New Orleans Saints Roster: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/team… 🏥 Weekly Injury Report https://www.neworleanssaints.com/team… 📊 New Orleans Saints Stats: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/team… ⚜️ New Orleans Saints History: https://www.neworleanssaints.com/team…
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Two former Seahawks now facing felony charges

Last week two former Seahawks were involved in off-the-field legal issues. Frank Clark was charged from a March incident involving a weapons violation. Barkevious Mingo with a child sex offense accusation. Fortunately for the Seahawks neither player has been a part of the organization for at least a couple of...
NFLNBC Sports

49ers 'deeply saddened' to learn of former TE Clark's death

Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark, a third-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, died this week. He was 49. “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark,” the 49ers said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Aaron Rodgers

Along with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski teased Aaron Rodgers during “The Match” on Tuesday. The star tight end kept the ribbing going today. During the golf match-which Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau won, defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson–Gronkowski made an appearance on the broadcast. During that guest spot, he joked that Rodgers “looks more lazy now than I did in retirement.”
NFLNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Search Warrant Reveals Details in Barkevious Mingo Indecency With a Child Case

The alleged incident reportedly took place on July 4, 2019, and was reported earlier this year. NFL player was entertaining a young relative and the child's best friend when the incident was alleged to have taken place. The player's lawyer says the accusation is a lie; expressed disappointment the NFL...
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video Of This Aaron Rodgers Throw Is Going Viral

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback (maybe?) Aaron Rodgers finally defeated Tom Brady. Just a few months after losing to Brady in the NFC title game, Rodgers exacted his revenge. The reigning NFL MVP and Bryson DeChambeau took down Brady and Phil Mickelson in “The Match” this week. Just...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Shares His Thoughts On Cowboys Hiring Dan Quinn

After giving up a franchise record 473 points in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator. The hire was praised by many Cowboys fans and non-fans alike, and Cowboys legend Troy Aikman was no exception. Appearing on The Michael Irvin Podcast...
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Doug Pederson Shares Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts with Carson Wentz on the roster raised eyebrows from the outset. Hurts wound up replacing Wentz as the starter by the end of the 2020 season, and officially became QB1 when Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in March. However, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says the team didn’t draft Hurts with the intention of sabotaging what it had with Wentz.

Comments / 0

Community Policy