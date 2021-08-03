Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Exits Tuesday's practice
Smith was forced out of Tuesday's practice early with an unspecified issue, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports. The report notes that Smith was walking under his own power afterward, but the wideout's status will still need to be monitored in the coming days. Assuming Smith's injury isn't anything long-term, the 25-year-old appears poised to see an expanded role early on this season, with top option Michael Thomas recovering from an ankle injury and likely to miss time out of the gate.www.cbssports.com
