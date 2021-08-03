Cancel
Ashe Russell: Parts ways with Royals

 2 days ago

The Royals released Russell on July 22. After he hadn't pitched in affiliated ball since 2016 due to multiple injuries along with a self-imposed exile from baseball, Russell returned to action in July for the Royals' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate. Unfortunately for the 2015 first-round pick, the 24-year-old Russell did little to show he was ready to make good on his pedigree. Over four appearances in the ACL, Russell worked four innings and gave up three earned runs on two hits and eight walks. If Russell wants to keep his career going, he may have to do so in the independent ranks.

