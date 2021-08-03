Ashe Russell: Parts ways with Royals

For the first five weeks of the season, Pablo Sandoval took Braves Country by storm with his late game heroics. He recorded four go-ahead pinch-hit home runs over that span, and the energy he brought to the clubhouse only added to his value. However, while his joyful presence in the clubhouse remains, his on-field production has taken a nosedive for quite some time now. Since May 11th, Sandoval has had 39 at-bats of which only four have resulted in hits (.103 average), and none have gone for extra-bases. The Panda’s average for the season is all the way down to .186, and his OPS is a measly .670.