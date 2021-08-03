Cancel
Rays' Chris Mazza: Heads back to Durham

The Rays optioned Mazza to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mazza will surrender his spot in the Tampa Bay bullpen to Dietrich Enns, whose contract was selected from Durham in a corresponding move. During his multiple stints in the big leagues this season, Mazza has served mostly as a low-leverage reliever. Over 10 appearances, Mazza has coughed up 13 earned runs on 20 hits and seven walks across 19 innings.

Chris Mazza
Dietrich Enns
