A car bombing in Kabul, followed by a prolonged firefight, is being seen as a tactical switch by the Taliban in their current offensive following the departure of US-led international forces from Afghanistan, bringing with it apprehension that more such attacks will come.Thirteen people were killed and 20 injured in the explosion and the firefight which followed, according to Interior Ministry officials. Five of the dead were the attackers – the suicide bomber and four gunmen. The assault took place in the Sherpur district, in the Afghan capital’s heavily fortified ‘green zone’.Just hours before the blast, the administrative head of...