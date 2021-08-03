Note to Capitol Broadcasting Company: Madison Cawthorn’s District is not Gerrymandered

Freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) tried to bring a Glock 9mm handgun through airport security in Asheville, North Carolina, in February, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. The incident was first revealed in audio obtained by FireMadison.com, a group trying to drive the far-right Cawthorn from the halls of Congress. But according to the 25-year-old legislator’s spokesman, the entire dustup was just a simple mistake. “Five months ago, while boarding a flight, Rep. Cawthorn erroneously stowed a firearm in his carry-on (that often doubles as a range bag) instead of his checked bag,” Cawthorn spokesman Micah Bock said in a statement. “The firearm was secured, and unchambered. Rep. Cawthorn endeavors to always follow TSA guidelines, and quickly rectified this situation before boarding his flight.”