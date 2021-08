A Charles City man has been arrested after being accused of stealing from his grandmother, according to KIMT. 33 year old Casey Olson has been charged with first degree theft and dependent adult abuse. Olson allegedly withdrew $15,000 from his grandmother’s bank account and cashed in $17,000 of her CDs. He is also accused of writing checks and using a debit card for numerous other personal purchases. According to investigators this all happened from October of 2020 to March of this year. Olson’s grandmother is in a nursing home and Olson is her caretaker but only had permission to pay her bills and taxes.