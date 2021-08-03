Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Elon Musk ruthlessly cleaned house of any Tesla workers who disagreed or got in his way, a new book says

By Grace Kay,Tim Levin
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtOiL_0bGVu9ld00
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW

  • A new book details numerous instances where Elon Musk appears to "rage-fire" employees.
  • The CEO created an environment where workers who disagreed with him were swiftly ousted, the book says.
  • In the past, Musk has denied allegations that he goes on such firing sprees.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied allegations in the past that he has a propensity for rage firing people , but a new book tells a different story.

"Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century," by The Wall Street Journal's Tim Higgins details numerous instances when the CEO appeared to fire employees and contractors out of sheer anger.

The book, released on Tuesday, reveals that Musk developed an atmosphere of fear in Tesla and SpaceX - an environment where the billionaire had a reputation for exploding at top executives and employees on the assembly line alike.

In 2006, ahead of Tesla's first Roadster reveal party, Musk had his head of marketing Jessica Switzer, as well as a public relations firm, ousted because he was unhappy with Switzer's decision to spend money on marketing. Higgins said Musk thought his name alone would be enough to incite interest in the vehicle.

Shortly after the executive's departure, Musk threatened to fire another PR which was later hired to take on the Roadster reveal, citing his anger over a New York Times story on Tesla that did not mention Musk.

"I was incredibly insulted and embarrassed by the NY Times article," Musk emailed the firm. "If anything like this happens again, please consider [your] relationship with Tesla to end immediately upon publication of such a piece."

Mark Goldberg, a Morgan Stanley banker that helped take Tesla public in 2010, told Higgins that Musk repeatedly threatened to fire bankers from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs before Tesla's IPO launch in 2010.

"I don't have time for this," Elon Musk reportedly yelled during an episode . "I've got to launch the f------ rocket!"

Musk's fury caused several executives to leave the company, Higgins said. Peter Rawlinson, the executive leading the development of the Model S, left Tesla after a series of spats with Musk. Musk put pressure on CFO Deepak Ahuja and Rawlinson's key deputy Nick Sampson to bring Rawlinson back to the company. When they couldn't, Musk fired Sampson in a fit.

Later, Tesla found itself without the heads of its manufacturing department ahead of the Tesla Model 3 launch due to Musk's ire. The CEO went into a rage during a factory visit over issues with the Model X's window. When a worker on the assembly line proposed a solution, Musk lit into the worker's manager.

"This is totally unacceptable that you had a person working in your factory that knows the solution and you don't even know that," Musk reportedly said before firing the head of the factory.

Higgins writes that when an employee disagreed with the CEO they were often fired. For example, a paint shop manager was fired on the spot when he told Musk his production goals were not possible, and Kate Pearson, an executive in charge of delivery operations, was ousted for saying it was not feasible to hit Tesla's delivery goal of 100,000 during the quarter.

By 2017, Musk began flying to Tesla's Gigafactory to frequently address issues that often led to verbal spats. Longtime Tesla employees told Higgins Musk's fury was unpredictable and often focused on public humiliation.

"He'd always been quick to fire people, but it had historically been through managers, not in person," Higgins wrote. "Now it might be whomever he came across on the factory floor."

Tesla did not respond to Insider's request for comment. Ahead of the book's release, Musk disputed some of the claims in Higgin's book, calling them "false" on Twitter. Last month, Musk denied assertions he rage-fires employees, saying he gives "clear and frank" feedback.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 34

Business Insider

Business Insider

207K+
Followers
13K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wall Street Journal#Pr#New York Times#The Ny Times#Ipo#The Model S#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm

Back in January of 2018, Tesla was worth about $59 billion, the more affordable Model 3 was still trying to ramp up production, and CEO Elon Musk had recently agreed to stay at the helm of the electric car company for at least another 10 years. As a New York Times story detailed, Musk made that decision partly because of his drive to achieve great things. The other part of his mental math? The company had decided to pay him an astronomical amount of money, but only if Tesla reached certain financial milestones.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

New book claims Elon Musk shouted at overworked Tesla staff

A new book has claimed that Tesla’s co-founder Elon Musk had temper issues and he shouted at overworked staff during the development of his company’s electric cars. According to the book ‘Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk and the Bet of the Century’ by Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins, Mr Musk said: “I can be on my own private island with naked supermodels, drinking mai tais, but I’m not. I’m in the factory working my a** off, so I don’t want to hear about how hard everyone else in the factory works.”
Texas Statedornob.com

Elon Musk Sold His Mansions to Live in This $50,000 Tiny Home in Texas

The third-richest person in the world currently lives in a tiny flat-pack home in Texas that cost under $60,000. After promising to sell off virtually everything he owns, including all seven of his mansions in California, Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has revealed that his primary residence is a prefab by Boxabl, which he rents from his company SpaceX. The model in question is the “Casita,” a home that ships with everything you need already built-in. When it arrives on site, a crane unfolds the walls and roof, and within 90 minutes, you have a complete residence ready to live in.
BusinessInverse

Tesla Model Y: Elon Musk teases ‘new design’ to reach even more buyers

Some say you shouldn’t fix what ain’t broke, but Elon Musk doesn’t seem to want to settle. The already commercially successful Tesla Model Y is getting a redesign, and it could enable the firm’s mass-market car to reach more buyers than ever. During the company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings call this...
StocksValueWalk

Chairman Robyn Denholm Sold Tesla Shares Worth Over $22 Million

According to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Robyn Denholm, chairman of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), sold 31,250 shares of the company for more than $22 million. EXCLUSIVE: Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Had A Challenging 2Q. Maverick USA was down 3.3% for the second quarter, while Maverick Levered was down 2.1%. Maverick Long...
BusinessInverse

Elon Musk reveals a major Starlink coverage update

Starlink enters its next phase; Tesla settles; Neuralink raises $200 million. It’s the free edition of Musk Reads #258 — subscribe now to receive two more emails later this week!. Last week,. subscribers received an exclusive transcript and summary of Tesla’s second quarter 2021 earnings call. This week, subscribers will...

Comments / 34

Community Policy