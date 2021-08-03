Microsoft will require proof of vaccination for workers returning to the office
Microsoft Corp. will require employees to provide proof of vaccination for Covid-19 to return to its U.S. offices, the company told employees Tuesday. It's the latest tech giant to revise vaccination guidelines, after Google and Facebook last week told employees they would require proof of vaccination to return to their corporate offices in the U.S. Microsoft, like those other tech companies, is also pushing back its back-to-office guidelines.www.bizjournals.com
