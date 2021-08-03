Cancel
Business

Microsoft will require proof of vaccination for workers returning to the office

By Alex Halverson
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 2 days ago
Microsoft Corp. will require employees to provide proof of vaccination for Covid-19 to return to its U.S. offices, the company told employees Tuesday. It's the latest tech giant to revise vaccination guidelines, after Google and Facebook last week told employees they would require proof of vaccination to return to their corporate offices in the U.S. Microsoft, like those other tech companies, is also pushing back its back-to-office guidelines.

Silicon Valley Business Journal

Silicon Valley Business Journal

San Jose, CA
The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose
