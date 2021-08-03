Microsoft will require proof of vaccination for workers returning to the office

The City of San Jose is joining the growing chorus of companies and organizations that are mandating that their workers be vaccinated for Covid-19. Under the first phase of the new mandate, the city will require by August 23 that all of its workers either provide proof that they've been inoculated or submit to weekly testing for the coronavirus, the municipality announced Thursday. Under a second phase, the city will require all workers to be vaccinated, unless they have a valid and documented exemption. The city has not yet finalized the details or the implementation date of that second phase.