Portland hospitals facing staff shortages amid rising COVID-19 cases

(Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Portland hospitals say they’re facing a staffing and hospital bed shortage amid rising COVID-19 cases throughout the state, FOX 12 reports.

“We have a staffing shortage where we have a limited capacity on how many patients we can admit to the hospital, and the transfer crisis is actually more of an issue where we are a critical point hospital, where we can take care of patients to the best of our abilities and once they need to be transferred for something that’s more serious like a trauma, a stroke or even critical care, then we have to find beds at facilities with higher acuity,” said Jenna Newcomb, a physician’s assistant at Skyline Health.

According to Newcomb, the shortage is having a ripple effect across the region.

“We have to board patients in our emergency department. I personally boarded a cardiac patient on my shift for about 14 hours the other night,” she said. “It is definitely a challenge; I have had to call over 10 facilities in the region to try to find a place to transfer a patient that needed a sub-specialty in addition to a bed. I also had to call eight places to transfer somebody for a critical care bed.”

Newcomb explained that the problem hospitals are facing now is different than what they dealt with earlier in the pandemic. As COVID-19 cases rise again and many hospitals are short on workers, the physical space for more patients is there but there isn’t enough staff to manage it.

She said she’s worried about what will happen if cases continue to spike. Newcomb emphasized that it’s important everyone gets vaccinated against the virus.

“Get your vaccines and for the people who haven’t gotten it, talk to your health care providers and we can talk to you more about it,” she said.