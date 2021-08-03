Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Healthcare Worker Burnout

By Chuck Williams
kgncnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBSA and Northwest Texas Health Care System (NWTHS) now have peer to peer support groups to help employees through tough times. NWTHS says the response since they started the program has been positive and many employees have benefited from the resource. The H.O.P.E. program says in just the two weeks...

www.kgncnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Worker#Burnout#Mental Health#Bsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Health Serviceshealthcaredive.com

Hospital lobbies back COVID-19 vaccine requirements for healthcare workers

After not taking a position on mandating COVID-19 vaccines, the American Hospital Association said it now "supports" providers that require employees to get the jab. Another hospital lobby, America's Essential Hospitals, went one step further and issued a statement urging its members to require the vaccination of its employees. AEH mostly represents safety-net facilities.
Public Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

American Hospital Association Urging Vaccinations for All Healthcare Workers

America’s hospitals and health systems are committed to protecting the health and well-being of health care personnel and the patients and communities that they serve. The best available scientific evidence indicates that:. COVID-19 vaccinations are safe. COVID-19 vaccinations are effective at reducing both the risk of becoming infected and spreading...
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

Prolonged stress of pandemic causes healthcare worker shortages

Healthcare workers across the globe are experiencing prolonged stress from the ongoing pandemic, causing some to hang up their white coats for good. “We've noticed an increased amount of retirements and then we've also noticed that some people are withdrawing from the labor market,” Marla Halvorson, Human Resources Director at St. Luke’s said.
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Sugarfire thanks healthcare workers and contractors with free meals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Sugarfire Smoke House is donating meals to healthcare workers at hospitals in Cedar Rapids this week. Workers from the restaurant delivered to Mercy Medical Center today as a way to say thank you for all their hard work during the pandemic. They delivered at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s on Wednesday.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Crothall Healthcare-DeTar Healthcare restructure could affect 53 workers

VICTORIA, Texas- The Texas Workforce Commission shows Crothall Healthcare-DeTar Healthcare will layoff 53 workers on September 30, 2021. A spokesperson with DeTar Healthcare System released the following statement:. “DeTar Healthcare System contracts with an external vendor to provide environmental services (EVS) at our facilities. The contract with Crothall will end...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Healthcare workers rally in Rochester against vaccine mandates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More than 100 healthcare workers who are opposed to getting vaccinated for COVID-19 held a rally in front of Strong Memorial Hospital Monday morning. Organizers say no one should be mandated by their employers to get the vaccine or risk losing their jobs. News10NBC talked to...
Public HealthKESQ

Eisenhower Health to require regular COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated healthcare workers

Eisenhower Health will be verifying which workers have been vaccinated so it can determine who will require regular coronavirus testing. "Beginning August 9, Eisenhower is required to have unvaccinated employees show documentation of being tested twice a week for COVID-19," said the email. "The best way to prevent returning to conditions like those we faced earlier this year is to get vaccinated and for everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated, to mask at work and away from work in public places."
Public Healthwsiu.org

COVID Cases Climb, As Healthcare Workers Push More People to Get Vaccinated

Illinois reported nearly 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 this week, and southern Illinois accounted for 11% of those cases. In the WSIU listening area, more than 900 new cases were reported - that compares to 360 new cases last Friday on our region. Fifteen counties are now included in "Warning Status," meaning their test positivity, hospitalizations, and overall case numbers are higher than the state thresholds for safety.
Paramus, NJnjbmagazine.com

Healthcare and Congregate Setting Workers Must Be Vaccinated by Sept. 7, Murphy Says

Today at his 213th COVID-19 briefing since March 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that all employees in healthcare facilities and other high risk congregate settings must either be fully vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing, with full compliance required by Sept. 7. Other businesses in the private sector “may” implement the same requirements.
Public HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

AMA adds voice to providers and others calling for vaccine mandates for healthcare workers

The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired a lot of mandates over the past year and a half, with states and municipalities mandating mask- wearing, social distancing, limited indoor crowd capacities and more. Now the latest call in the healthcare industry is for mandated coronavirus vaccines, a move that has drawn support from organizations such as the American Medical Association.
HealthThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Department of Elder Affairs launches program to vaccinate homebound seniors

The Department of Elder Affairs ‘We Will Meet You at Home’ campaign is designed to ensure every older adult who wants a shot receives a shot. This initiative builds upon other programs launched throughout the state to provide homebound seniors access to COVID-19 vaccinations. While many of Florida’s older residents have received a COVID-19 vaccination, not every senior is able to leave their home. In these cases, the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and the state’s 11 Area Agencies on Aging are offering seniors access to transportation to go and receive a vaccine. Elders also have the option of having a health care worker bring the vaccine to their front door.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Guest opinion: Community health workers help with rural healthcare access

As a proud product of Montana public schools, most recently finishing a degree in biochemistry at Montana State, I have had a lifelong dream of becoming a rural primary care physician. As a future Montana physician, it’s clear we face a rural health reckoning in the coming years, and it is important we act soon to implement changes and ensure improved health care access.
Health Serviceshimss.org

Shifting to Preventive Care in a New Health System

Across the developed world, policies were introduced to tackle the pandemic that prioritised limiting the transmission of disease with the intention of reducing pressure on health services. Preventive care appointments were delayed, elective surgeries were cancelled, and patients were encouraged to stay at home. Many with the lowest sociodemographic status, however, were not able to work from home, could not afford to distance and were in key, front-line jobs. And those with existing health issues and were most vulnerable, were required to shield for months at a time, with care homes locked down altogether—policies developed to support society through the pandemic defined ‘health’ as simply “the absence of the virus.” All this activity was intended to protect health services that were already struggling under the pressures of increasingly expensive healthcare and growing ageing populations. The pandemic has demonstrated time and again that current health services are not fit for purpose, and that they are least equipped to support those in greatest need.
Kentucky Stateweku.org

Several Kentucky Hospitals Commit To Vaccinating Their Healthcare Workers

Several Kentucky hospital systems are committing to seeing virtually all their healthcare workers vaccinated against coronavirus over the next couple months. Governor Beshear is asking other private sector businesses outside of healthcare to do the same. Hospital groups like UK, U of L, St. Joseph, and Baptist Health are joining...

Comments / 0

Community Policy