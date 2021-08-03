Cancel
Culley won't say why Watson missed practice with Texans

 2 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) -- Deshaun Watson missed practice on Tuesday for the first time since Houston Texans' camp began, but coach David Culley refused to explain why. "Nothing new on Deshaun," he said. Watson was on the field for the team's first five practices but only participated in individual drills while...

