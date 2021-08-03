Cancel
Biles redefines balance

By Robin Givhan
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles's performance on the balance beam didn't even last two minutes. The stadium was nearly empty. Dawn hadn't broken in the United States, and much of the country was still asleep Tuesday when she competed in the last of the women's artistic gymnastics finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Biles's return to the spotlight after withdrawing from earlier events was blissfully anti-climactic. It was just a little bit boring for its lack of suspense.

