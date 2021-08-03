Cancel
Rapid City, SD

Mines News

 6 days ago

South Dakota Mines researchers are leading a fight to understand and disrupt illegal criminal networks that are responsible for everything from ransomware attacks to the manufacture and distribution of counterfeit goods, to illegal narcotics, to poaching. Mines researchers will combine their expertise in material science, including counterfeit identification and supply chain security, with a multidisciplinary team of faculty and student researchers at South Dakota State University (SDSU), Dakota State University (DSU) and the University of South Dakota (USD). The team will work together as part of the new Center for Understanding and Disrupting the Illicit Economy to discover, understand, and thwart criminal activity and illegal trade on the dark web and other networks.

