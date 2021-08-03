Cancel
Movies

Christopher Fitzgerald, Charity Angel Dawson, Drew Gehling & More to Return to Waitress

Broadway.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) As previously reported, Waitress is returning to the stage and will play a limited run at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre from September 2 through January 9, 2022. Sara Bareilles is set to star in the musical through October 17, and more alums of the show are returning.

New York City, NYBroadway.com

Hear from Tony Winners Kristin Chenoweth, Billy Porter & More on Broadway Profiles

Kristin Chenoweth on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal" Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the latest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on August 8 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
MoviesBroadway.com

Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Williams & Jesse Tyler Ferguson Set for Take Me Out on Broadway

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) Batter up! Casting has been confirmed for the upcoming Broadway revival of Richard Greenberg's 2003 Tony-winning play Take Me Out. Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams, who were set to star in the production when it was first announced pre-pandemic, are confirmed to return. Take Me Out, which had been scheduled to open in April 2020, will now begin performances on March 9, 2022 with opening night set for April 4 at the Helen Hayes Theatre. Scott Ellis directs.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Broadway icon Chita Rivera among performers in Trust Cabaret series

Tony Award winners and Broadway stars are getting another shot at performing at the Cultural District’s Greer Cabaret Theater. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced Wednesday the return of the Trust Cabaret series. The season includes artists who were unexpectedly interrupted in 2020 as well as two-time Tony winner and all-around triple threat Chita Rivera. Subscription packages and group tickets (10 or more) are on sale now and single tickets will be available for purchase Sept. 7. For more information, visit TrustArts.org/CabaretSeries.
MoviesBroadway.com

Anything Goes, Starring Sutton Foster, Extends Run in London

Robert Lindsay, Jack Wilcox, Sutton Foster, Haydn Oakley & Samuel Edwards in "Anything Goes" This news is de-lovely! As previously reported, Sutton Foster is reprising her Tony-winning performance as Reno Sweeney in the London revival of Anything Goes. The show, directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, will extend its run at London’s Barbican Theatre through October 31. Principal casting for the extension weeks will be announced later.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Little Voice’ Canceled: Sara Bareilles Show Axed After One Season

Romantic dramedy Little Voice will not be returning for a second season, marking Apple TV+’s first series cancellation. The streamer has decided not to renew the Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson songwriting series, which was executive produced by J.J. Abrams. The first season premiered in July 2020 and followed the story of Bess (Brittany O’Grady), an aspiring songwriter from New York City, on a journey to find her authentic voice.
Theater & DanceBroadway.com

Tony Nominees Daniel J. Watts & Myra Lucretia Taylor to Return to Tina on Broadway; Full Cast Set

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Big wheels keep on turning! The full cast for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical's Broadway return has been set. Tina Tony nominees Daniel J. Watts and Myra Lucretia Taylor will return to their roles as Ike Turner and Gran Georgeanna, respectively. They will be joined by fellow original cast members Dawnn Lewis as Zelma and Jessica Rush as Rhonda. As previously announced, original star Adrienne Warren, who is nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as the music legend, will step back into the role for a limited engagement. Tina will resume Broadway performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Nicole Scherzinger to Play Grace in Annie Live!

Nicole Scherzinger is making a return to musicals. The Grammy and Olivier Award nominee will play Grace in NBC's previously announced Annie Live! Scherzinger joins a cast that includes Harry Connick Jr. as Sir Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks and Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan. The live production of the beloved Tony-winning hit musical will air on December 2 on NBC.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Traffic & Weather, Featuring Songs From the Late Adam Schlesinger, Premieres This Month

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) A concert tribute featuring the songs of the Adam Schlesinger, who died in April 2020 from complications of COVID-19, will premiere at the Adirondack Theatre Festival in New York from August 5-14, according to Rolling Stone. Titled Traffic & Weather, after the 2007 album from Schlesinger’s band Fountains of Wayne, the show tells a meet-cute story of two people falling in love. Martha Banta, the Festival's co-founder, serves as its director.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Broadway Returns To The Hippodrome This November With “Waitress”

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Broadway is back in Baltimore this November and the touring production of “Waitress” is set to take the stage at the Hippodrome Theatre. Based on the 2007 “by the same name,” the musical, with music and lyrics by “Love Song” singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, stars Jenna, a small-town waitress known for her pies. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to fully re-open the Hippodrome after such a challenging 18 months,” Ron Legler, president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, said in a statement. “As our first Broadway show, Waitress reminds us that we all have the strength to rebuild – and...
EntertainmentBroadway.com

See Sara Bareilles & the Cast of Waitress Sing 'Opening Up' on First Day of Rehearsal

Now this is a recipe for Broadway joy! The cast of Waitress reunited for their first day of rehearsal on August 4, and Broadway.com has an exclusive look inside at their first time singing together since the show closed at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in January 2020. As previously announced, the musical will bow once again beginning on September 2, this time at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Watch star and songwriter Sara Bareilles, Caitlin Houlahan, Charity Angel Dawson and the rest of the company sing "Opening Up" below!
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Stream Aaron Tveit's Sold-Out Barrington Stage Company Concert & More

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Loving Schmigadoon!? Here's another way to watch a Broadway favorite show off their talents from the comfort of home. Before he's back on stage at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre for Moulin Rouge! The Musical on September 24, Aaron Tveit can be seen on screen. Due to the popularity of his sold-out concert in July, Barrington Stage Company will make Aaron Tveit Live! In Concert available on demand from September 9 through September 12. Stream it here.
MoviesBroadway.com

Watch Jenn Colella Talk About What It Was Like to Film Broadway's Come From Away

Jenn Colella backstage at Broadway's "Come From Away" (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Welcome back to the rock, Jenn Colella! The Broadway alum and former Broadway.com vlogger, who received a 2017 Tony nomination for her performance as real-life pilot Beverley Bass, returned to Come From Away as part of the Broadway production's filmed performance, scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on September 10. Colella spoke with Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal about the emotional experience on Broadway Profiles.
EntertainmentWNET New York

Broadway Legends Are Back in TV Specials

After a 15-month shutdown, Broadway officially reopened on June 26 with Springsteen on Broadway, featuring New Jersey-born rocker Bruce Springsteen, singing his songs and telling his life story in a one-man show. The Tony Award-winning, ensemble musicals Hamilton, Hadestown, and Wicked are set to open in September, with more shows welcoming audiences back to the Great White Way in coming months. THIRTEEN celebrates this momentous return to the theater with three specials that spotlight Broadway legends, hit musicals, and more.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘And Just Like That…’ Adds Christopher Jackson & LeRoy McClain to Cast

The cast for HBO Max’s Sex and the City spinoff continues to grow as two more TV favorites join the mix. Hamilton star and Bull actor Christopher Jackson is joining The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor LeRoy McClain among many others in And Just Like That... Both Jackson and McClain are the latest additions to a laundry list of stars who are set to appear in the highly-anticipated title.
MoviesComicBook

Clerks III: Kevin Smith Teases the Return of Rosario Dawson and Mooby’s

Rosario Dawson has been busy filming Ava DuVernay’s DMZ, the upcoming HBO series that's based on the DC comic of the same name. Soon, she will also be reprising her role as Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars: The Mandalorian in her own series, Star Wars: Ahsoka, which is expected to tie in with The Mandalorian. However, before Dawson returns as Ahsoka, she'll be reprising another one of her roles: Becky from Clerks II. The end of the 2006 film saw Dawson's Becky ending up with Dante (Brian O'Halloran), the star of the original Clerks. Now, Dawson and O'Halloran are back along with Jeff Anderson's Randal, Jason Mewes' Jay, and Kevin Smith's Silent Bob. In fact, Smith took to Instagram today to tease the return of Dawson as well as the classic location of Mooby's and the character Elias, who was played by Trevor Fehrman in Clerks II.
Dallas, TXBroadway.com

Thank Goodness! Celebrate the Return of Wicked's National Tour

The national touring cast of "Wicked" Oh, what a celebration we'll have today! As previously announced, Wicked became the first national tour to resume performances when it bowed at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas on August 3. The cast, led by Talia Suskauer as Elphaba and Allison Bailey as Glinda got a warm welcome, and thanks to this photo, we can all feel like we were in Oz, too. Audiences across the country can now get ready to see Sharon Sachs as Madame Morrible, Tony winner Cleavant Derricks as The Wizard, Clifton Davis as Doctor Dillamond, Amanda Fallon Smith as Nessarose, Curt Hansen as Fiyero and DJ Plunkett as Boq. Wicked will stay in Dallas through September 5 before heading out on a multi-city tour. As previously reported, Wicked will resume Broadway performances at the Gershwin Theatre on September 14. Check out the photo above to send your "congratulotions" to Wicked!

Comments / 0

