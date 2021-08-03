Fast Food Chain Quiznos to Begin Bitcoin Payments Trial This Month

Earlier this year, we reported on a secretive Amazon “Software Development Manager” job listing within its ominously titled “Digital Emerging Payments” projects division. The Mexico-based posting, which has since been taken down, focused on developing systems to “enable customers to convert their cash into digital currency using which customers can enjoy online services including shopping for goods and/or services like Prime Video.” While this almost definitely would center on established cryptocurrency tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano, it stood to reason that what this really foretold was some kind of native Amazon token... an idea that should send shudders down your spine.