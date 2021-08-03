Cancel
Fast Food Chain Quiznos to Begin Bitcoin Payments Trial This Month

By Bitcoin News Editor
ForexTV.com
 2 days ago

National fast food chain Quiznos is set to begin accepting bitcoin payments through a new partnership with Bakkt. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.

