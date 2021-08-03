Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

George Riley - say yes (feat. Joe Armon-Jones)

kexp.org
 6 days ago

She may only be 23-years-old, but West London-based artist George Riley draws on her lifetime of influences on her latest release, interest rates, a tape. Her Jewish mother and Jamaican father would play R&B icons like Stevie Wonder, Aretha, and Sade in the house, and her dad was briefly a drummer and backing vocalist in '70s reggae group Steel Pulse. She channels all of that into interest rates, a tape, explaining to Crack Magazine, “This is me wanting to show the breadth of sounds that have inspired me, because I don’t subscribe to just one thing.”

kexp.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aretha
Person
Stevie Wonder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish#Jamaican#Crack Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musicedmsauce.com

B-Case & Robin Schulz – Can’t Buy Love (feat. Baby E)

Worldwide acclaimed, Grammy-nominated DJ/producer Robin Schulz has teamed up with fellow German artist B-Case for a much anticipated new release on his Mentalo Music label. Featuring Baby E’s mesmerizing vocals, ‘Can’t Buy Love’ is a sentimental mix of warm deep house rhythms, sweet 80’s synths and cool contemporary hip hop vibes – courtesy of Baby E’s 2018 hit song ‘Trapper Of The Year’. It’s an impressive tour de force, delivered by two versatile producers perfectly in tune with each other – check out their emotionally driven new single, out now on Mentalo Music.
MusicNME

The Jaded Hearts Club supergroup return with new single ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’

Supergroup The Jaded Hearts Club have returned with a new single, ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ – scroll down the page to watch the video for it now. It’s the first new material that the band – comprised of Miles Kane, Jet’s Nic Cester, Graham Coxon, Muse’s Matt Bellamy and The Zutons’ Sean Payne – have released since their 2020 debut album ‘You’ve Always Been Here’.
Musicwunc.org

D'Sound (Feat. Macy Gray), 'Save Some'

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of D'Sound's first single, "Real Name," and to celebrate, the Norwegian neo-soul group is releasing a series of singles featuring collaborations with a diverse range of artists from around the globe. "Save Some" sees D'Sound teaming up with the Grammy-winning R&B and soul legend Macy Gray, whose deep and raspy voice is better than ever here, melding perfectly with the throwback sounds of D'Sound's funky drum and horn arrangement. It's the sound of a block party, a summer celebration with a groove you can't help but move to and lyrics that insist this party will be going on all night.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Big Red Machine Share New Song “Mimi” (Feat. Ilsey)

Big Red Machine (aka Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner) have shared a new song titled “Mimi” featuring singer-songwriter Ilsey. It is the latest offering from their forthcoming album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, due out on August 27 via 37d03d. Listen to “Mimi” below.
MusicStereogum

Mark Ronson – “I Know Time (Is Calling)” (Feat. Paul McCartney & Gary Numan)

Mark Ronson has released the soundtrack to his new show Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson, which premieres on Apple + today. The six-part docuseries explores revolutionary recording technologies in music through conversations with stars like Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, the Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock and Mike D, Charli XCX, and more.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Gabriels Signs to Elektra

In the wake of Gabriels’ attention grabbing 2020 debut EP, Love & Hate In A Different Time, the breakout trio have signed a worldwide deal with Atlas Artists / Parlophone—which includes Elektra in the U.S.—setting the stage for more music to come this fall. Furthermore, Gabriels will make their U.S....
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Georgia Maq, ‘Someone Stranger (feat. Alice Ivy)’

Two of the most prominent voices in Australian music have come together for one of the year’s most vital singles, with Georgia Maq teaming up with Alice Ivy to share the euphoric “Someone Stranger”. Having released a full-length solo album back in 2019 by way of the mesmerising Pleaser, Camp...
Burbank, CATMZ.com

Former Child Star Jane Withers Dead at 95

Jane Withers -- one of the most famous child stars in Hollywood's history -- has died. The legendary actress passed away Saturday in Burbank, CA ... surrounded by loved ones, this according to her daughter, Kendall Errair, who released a statement about her mother's death. A cause of death wasn't addressed.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Angelina Jolie Stared Down Fan Who Looked Her Way While At Hollywood Bowl's Reggae Night, Looked Glum Amid Brad Pitt Custody War

Angelina Jolie decided to hit the town last week for a show at the Hollywood Bowl but the actress looked anything but happy as she sat in her VIP booth. An eyewitness wrote into the popular celebrity Instagram Deuxmoi with the first-hand account. The tipster even shared a short clip of the 46-year-old actress looking sad as she listening to live music.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVLine

American Pickers' Frank Fritz Fires Back at Ex-Cohost Mike Wolfe: 'I'm Not Going to Sit Here and Lie to People'

Ex-American Pickers star Frank Fritz is speaking his peace regarding his recent firing from the reality series and subsequent feud with former cohost Mike Wolfe. Last month, it was confirmed that Fritz wouldn’t be returning to the History Channel series. In a statement released in July, executive producer and head antique “picker” Wolfe said: “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle), and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy