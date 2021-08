LG smart TVs have just got a little smarter for those in the US with the arrival of the HBO Max app on webOS – and just in time for the release of The Suicide Squad too. The move ensures that LG TVs are now in line with much of the competition with the HBO Max app already available on many Sony TVs (thanks to Android TV), Samsung TVs from 2016 onwards and other streaming hardware including Apple TV, Fire TV devices and the last two generations of the PlayStation and Xbox.